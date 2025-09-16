This update is focused on polish, improving player feedback, economic balance, and other quality of life improvements.

Fix for mines failing to recognize nearby ore tiles.

Buildings should now keep producing even when off-screen.

Repair Hubs now properly works with the new transport system.

Missile Tower's functionality improvemented for more reliable air defense.

Towers now correctly fill their inventory with fuel cells.

Enemy Spawning issues fixed (or greatly reduced) cases where enemies didn’t spawn or only partially spawned. You should see more consistent waves now.

Upgrade prices increased to better match increased productivity of new transport system

Now scale by both upgrade type and tier, adding more strategic depth to your decisions.

Adjusted iron, aluminum, and copper prices/recipes for better balance.

Tooltips now appear in the correct position more consistently.

Solar Panel Warning Icon no longer shows up at night.

Feedback Form now includes screenshots to help make your reports more actionable and useful.

Reduced instances where blast effects didn’t fade out properly.

Better Save Validation should result in missing save files now correctly appearing.

Fixed issue where available worker counts were wrong after loading a save.