This update is focused on polish, improving player feedback, economic balance, and other quality of life improvements.
Gameplay & Systems
Enemy Spawning issues fixed (or greatly reduced) cases where enemies didn’t spawn or only partially spawned. You should see more consistent waves now.
Laser Tower Improvements
Towers now correctly fill their inventory with fuel cells.
Added a fuel cell warning icon when they’re running low.
Missile Tower's functionality improvemented for more reliable air defense.
Repair Hubs now properly works with the new transport system.
Buildings should now keep producing even when off-screen.
Fix for mines failing to recognize nearby ore tiles.
Economy & Balance
Adjusted iron, aluminum, and copper prices/recipes for better balance.
Upgrade prices
Now scale by both upgrade type and tier, adding more strategic depth to your decisions.
Upgrade prices increased to better match increased productivity of new transport system
UI & Quality of Life
Tooltips now appear in the correct position more consistently.
Solar Panel Warning Icon no longer shows up at night.
Feedback Form now includes screenshots to help make your reports more actionable and useful.
Reduced instances where blast effects didn’t fade out properly.
Better Save Validation should result in missing save files now correctly appearing.
Fixed issue where available worker counts were wrong after loading a save.
Fixed bug preventing enemy spawn points from activating properly after load.
Removed Features
Orbital Lift project has been disabled pending more polish and improvements.
