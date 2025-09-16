 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 19991648 Edited 16 September 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is focused on polish, improving player feedback, economic balance, and other quality of life improvements.

Gameplay & Systems

  • Enemy Spawning issues fixed (or greatly reduced) cases where enemies didn’t spawn or only partially spawned. You should see more consistent waves now.

  • Laser Tower Improvements

    • Towers now correctly fill their inventory with fuel cells.

    • Added a fuel cell warning icon when they’re running low.

  • Missile Tower's functionality improvemented for more reliable air defense.

  • Repair Hubs now properly works with the new transport system.

  • Buildings should now keep producing even when off-screen.

  • Fix for mines failing to recognize nearby ore tiles.

Economy & Balance

  • Adjusted iron, aluminum, and copper prices/recipes for better balance.

  • Upgrade prices

    • Now scale by both upgrade type and tier, adding more strategic depth to your decisions.

    • Upgrade prices increased to better match increased productivity of new transport system

UI & Quality of Life

  • Tooltips now appear in the correct position more consistently.

  • Solar Panel Warning Icon no longer shows up at night.

  • Feedback Form now includes screenshots to help make your reports more actionable and useful.

  • Reduced instances where blast effects didn’t fade out properly.

  • Better Save Validation should result in missing save files now correctly appearing.

  • Fixed issue where available worker counts were wrong after loading a save.

  • Fixed bug preventing enemy spawn points from activating properly after load.

Removed Features

  • Orbital Lift project has been disabled pending more polish and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2510181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link