Howdy-doody! Two months since Trans Theft Horso came out, and two months and a bit until we get to take the game to a booth at AdventureX in London!



This months' update is a small one, but not in vain:

- Added a duck who says 'quack' to replace the accidentally-findable top-secret testers-only data screen

- If you're having trouble getting through the guinea-pig parade, those intitial guinea-pigs will eventually relent and reduce in number so you can take your fishy further.

- On the subject of fish, the fishes in Elmer Lakey's lakehouse now animate, and if you take a good look at them you get to have a number of short, fish-themed conversations.

- Fun fact which you might already know: 'fish' is both singular and plural, but 'fishes' is used when you're highlighting that it's multiple different kinds. We do the same with words like 'wines', 'meats' and so forth.

- There's now a handy few pointing arrows when you first enter the compound. They don't linger long, but hopefully they give a few initial clues (and encourage you to check out the Info Zone)

- Now there's an arrow to the hardest-to-reach battenberg, a voice declares your battenberg progress

- The capybara in Act 1 now eats some fish and chips. My housemate Ava *absolutely insisted* that a capybara who sits in your way should have some fish and chips to eat, and who am I to disagree. This does not affect the gameplay at all.

- Something else unnecessary.