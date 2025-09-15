 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19991633 Edited 16 September 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Howdy-doody! Two months since Trans Theft Horso came out, and two months and a bit until we get to take the game to a booth at AdventureX in London!

This months' update is a small one, but not in vain:
- Added a duck who says 'quack' to replace the accidentally-findable top-secret testers-only data screen
- If you're having trouble getting through the guinea-pig parade, those intitial guinea-pigs will eventually relent and reduce in number so you can take your fishy further.
- On the subject of fish, the fishes in Elmer Lakey's lakehouse now animate, and if you take a good look at them you get to have a number of short, fish-themed conversations.
- Fun fact which you might already know: 'fish' is both singular and plural, but 'fishes' is used when you're highlighting that it's multiple different kinds. We do the same with words like 'wines', 'meats' and so forth.
- There's now a handy few pointing arrows when you first enter the compound. They don't linger long, but hopefully they give a few initial clues (and encourage you to check out the Info Zone)
- Now there's an arrow to the hardest-to-reach battenberg, a voice declares your battenberg progress
- The capybara in Act 1 now eats some fish and chips. My housemate Ava *absolutely insisted* that a capybara who sits in your way should have some fish and chips to eat, and who am I to disagree. This does not affect the gameplay at all.
- Something else unnecessary.

