Here is the next update for the game. Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.82.1 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a crash caused by a specific set of circumstances in the "Relief Recovery" quest
Changes & Additions:
- Updated some sprite files
- Did a few backend changes
