15 September 2025 Build 19991607 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain


Attention, freelancers!

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the full change log below!

*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*

BETA Update 1.82.1 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:
  • FIXED a crash caused by a specific set of circumstances in the "Relief Recovery" quest


Changes & Additions:
  • Updated some sprite files
  • Did a few backend changes



Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

Official Links:


That's all for now, enjoy!

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

