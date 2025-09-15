Adjusted details for normal girl animation transitions
Optimized advertising billboards in the city
Optimized long-distance portals and other portal-related details
Fixed a bug where quick messages explaining how to skip a cutscene would appear after a loading screen, instead of only in the first scene
Major optimization of character physics (even when characters are not visible) — not applicable to multiplayer scenes
Optimized invisible elements in hopes of saving RAM and increasing FPS. Might slightly reduce loading times (less than a second)
Optimized reflections
Removed a shadow cascade to improve performance (shadow draw distance remains unchanged)
Optimized terrain grass in the city (except for the starting area)
Optimized car meshes
Optimized certain textures
Internal graphic settings optimized, including screen space reflection
Optimized adaptive performance with sorting
Optimized character ragdoll (should theoretically make ragdoll attacks and certain cinematic moments load faster)
Added text indicating that there is a loading time when switching characters
Reduced text size when selecting items for better visibility
Optimized the garden level in multiplayer
Removed the aiming button in 4-player multiplayer mode because I couldn't figure out how to make it clear who each player should target, given that 3 characters are often in the same area. The system also differs from enemy targeting. I’ll bring this option back if enough people are interested and if I have time and motivation (also removed it to improve performance)
Optimized bones of NPCs’ skinned mesh renderers from afar, including distant FBI agents and ghost minions
Fixed a bug in the level designer where characters were placed in the wrong location
Huge optimization of the physics of the characters
