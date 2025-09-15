Adjusted details for normal girl animation transitions



Optimized advertising billboards in the city



Optimized long-distance portals and other portal-related details



Fixed a bug where quick messages explaining how to skip a cutscene would appear after a loading screen, instead of only in the first scene



Major optimization of character physics (even when characters are not visible) — not applicable to multiplayer scenes



Optimized invisible elements in hopes of saving RAM and increasing FPS. Might slightly reduce loading times (less than a second)



Optimized reflections



Removed a shadow cascade to improve performance (shadow draw distance remains unchanged)



Optimized terrain grass in the city (except for the starting area)



Optimized car meshes



Optimized certain textures



Internal graphic settings optimized, including screen space reflection



Optimized adaptive performance with sorting



Optimized character ragdoll (should theoretically make ragdoll attacks and certain cinematic moments load faster)



Added text indicating that there is a loading time when switching characters



Reduced text size when selecting items for better visibility



Optimized the garden level in multiplayer



Removed the aiming button in 4-player multiplayer mode because I couldn't figure out how to make it clear who each player should target, given that 3 characters are often in the same area. The system also differs from enemy targeting. I’ll bring this option back if enough people are interested and if I have time and motivation (also removed it to improve performance)



Optimized bones of NPCs’ skinned mesh renderers from afar, including distant FBI agents and ghost minions



Fixed a bug in the level designer where characters were placed in the wrong location