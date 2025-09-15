 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19991574 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjusted details for normal girl animation transitions

Optimized advertising billboards in the city

Optimized long-distance portals and other portal-related details

Fixed a bug where quick messages explaining how to skip a cutscene would appear after a loading screen, instead of only in the first scene

Major optimization of character physics (even when characters are not visible) — not applicable to multiplayer scenes

Optimized invisible elements in hopes of saving RAM and increasing FPS. Might slightly reduce loading times (less than a second)

Optimized reflections

Removed a shadow cascade to improve performance (shadow draw distance remains unchanged)

Optimized terrain grass in the city (except for the starting area)

Optimized car meshes

Optimized certain textures

Internal graphic settings optimized, including screen space reflection

Optimized adaptive performance with sorting

Optimized character ragdoll (should theoretically make ragdoll attacks and certain cinematic moments load faster)

Added text indicating that there is a loading time when switching characters

Reduced text size when selecting items for better visibility

Optimized the garden level in multiplayer

Removed the aiming button in 4-player multiplayer mode because I couldn't figure out how to make it clear who each player should target, given that 3 characters are often in the same area. The system also differs from enemy targeting. I’ll bring this option back if enough people are interested and if I have time and motivation (also removed it to improve performance)

Optimized bones of NPCs’ skinned mesh renderers from afar, including distant FBI agents and ghost minions

Fixed a bug in the level designer where characters were placed in the wrong location

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link