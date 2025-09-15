 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19991538 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [x] Added one-click looting chests upgrade (no longer need to chase falling items when collecting chests!)
- [x] Added option for a random amount of cash from passive effect scrolls

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3361511
macOS Depot 3361512
