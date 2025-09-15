Fixes:
- Climbing collision
- Deletion of all objects when loading in
- General load file issues
- Removed leftover test map
- Map deletion bug (as caused by the previous fix)
- Fixed added map issues (as caused by the previous fix again...)
- Transit load crash when you continue a file in certain maps
- Not spawning home when loading from file
- Added coordinates to all maps so players auto-unstuck after quitting
- Crash when you quit then load in the same room before the first boss
- Added quit option at title screen
Thank you for your patience - as far as I'm aware these should be most of the game crashing bugs.
But if you were to find more, please do report it.
Changed files in this update