Climbing collision



Deletion of all objects when loading in



General load file issues



Removed leftover test map



Map deletion bug (as caused by the previous fix)



Fixed added map issues (as caused by the previous fix again...)



Transit load crash when you continue a file in certain maps



Not spawning home when loading from file



Added coordinates to all maps so players auto-unstuck after quitting



Crash when you quit then load in the same room before the first boss



Added quit option at title screen



Pushed another small update to smooth things out:Fixes:Thank you for your patience - as far as I'm aware these should be most of the game crashing bugs.But if you were to find more, please do report it.