15 September 2025 Build 19991468 Edited 15 September 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pushed another small update to smooth things out:

Fixes:
  • Climbing collision
  • Deletion of all objects when loading in
  • General load file issues
  • Removed leftover test map
  • Map deletion bug (as caused by the previous fix)
  • Fixed added map issues (as caused by the previous fix again...)
  • Transit load crash when you continue a file in certain maps
  • Not spawning home when loading from file
  • Added coordinates to all maps so players auto-unstuck after quitting
  • Crash when you quit then load in the same room before the first boss
  • Added quit option at title screen


Thank you for your patience - as far as I'm aware these should be most of the game crashing bugs.
But if you were to find more, please do report it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2201501
  • Loading history…
