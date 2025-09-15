- You can now complete the side mission with Aura (rescue the three cats). Go to the bottom right of the largest room in the Eldralis forest. There you will find a new alloy that will allow you to explore more areas of the City of Grijayla.
- Fixed a bug that crashed the game when using the new elemental circuits.
- Preparations for the next side mission.
0.8.1.0 Hotfix #1
