15 September 2025 Build 19991315 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- You can now complete the side mission with Aura (rescue the three cats). Go to the bottom right of the largest room in the Eldralis forest. There you will find a new alloy that will allow you to explore more areas of the City of Grijayla.
- Fixed a bug that crashed the game when using the new elemental circuits.
- Preparations for the next side mission.

