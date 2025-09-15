All alcohol is now bad for you. Previously, beer and many wines were exempt for no reason.

Changed all levels of the Nomad trait to have much longer timers before you need to ger moving. The level 1 trait now takes 10 days instead of one to start inflicting penalties, and the level 3 trait takes 1 day instead of 1 hour. This should make these a lot more usable.

Psychopaths no longer get a morale penalty for chitchat, they just don't get a bonus.

Morale penalties for murdering innocents are now not just something that can happen to the player. The penalties are now capped and a bug was fixed where killing an already-hostile NPC you couldn't see with normal vision could sometimes incorrectly penalize you.

Replaced the zombie master warden in the island prison with a unique feral, so that he does not create one dozen perfect wrestlers while you sit there trying to grind lockpicking for four hours.

The Soporific Inducer and Sleep Mode Shutdown CBMs have been combined into the Sleep Mode CBM. This bionic does nothing when it's not enabled. When it's turned on, you can fall asleep instantly pretty much any time, even if you're not really tired, but you will not wake up until you are done sleeping, no matter what! The only exceptions are if you have an Alarm System CBM (sold separately) and it's powered and something sets it off, or an Internal Chronometer CBM (sold separately) and you remembered to set an alarm before bed.

Some furniture was too weak, like safes and tanks. These things are now a bit stronger, with safes mostly requiring 50 damage to have a chance to break, rather than 40.

Smashing terrian and furniture will now only prompt you to do it until you succeed if you smash the same thing 3 times in a row. If you choose no, it will stop asking until you smash somewhere else, pause, or move, then come back and smash 3 more times. It's a lot less clunky.

Many traits which made you less sleepy did nothing to affect your accumulation of sleep deprivation, essentially trapping you in a hell from which you could get no relief. This was a longstanding error with how these mutations were set up, and has been fixed. Now you should only be getting sleep deprivation if you're ignoring your drowsiness or taking drugs to fight through it.

Fixed an issue where giving food to the refugee center beggars would get you busted for cannibalism, even if the food was fine.

Fixed up some climbing code, making weight checks a lot less screwy.

Reduced the number of mi-go out in the world, made poison ivy more common.

Fixed an issue where inserting items with v was causing a crash.

@Abe noticed that some animals (sharks, horses) were far weaker than they ought to be, and their zombie versions were similarly puny. Sharks now latch onto you and pull you down into the water where they shake you around like crazy. Horses now have a lot more HP. Bears can drag you around like you're Leo DiCaprio. Cows and mooses can knock you flying. As before, these animals are not really going to bother you unless you interfere with them or their babies, but the zombified versions are out there and they are not nice. It's no longer safe to walk through an open field without a gun.

@Sem added some helptext to judo techs that mentions that you need to be grappling. Thank you!

Added a ton of new tiles by @AtaxisNine! Check out the cellar spiders!

@Xikorut fixed some Innawood stuff with NPC gear and recipes. Thank you!