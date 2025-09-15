- In-game bug reporting. Press F8 anytime or use Developers on the main menu. The form opens in the overlay and auto-fills your level & performance.
- Milestone check-ins. Short popups after key points (Level 1, Level 3 boss level, Level 8 → heads-up for Level 9, and wrap-up after Level 9) with “All good” / “Report a bug” options
- Small UI polish and clearer links to Discord for quick feedback & screenshots
Playtest Update - Bug Reports & Check-ins
