

Hi Everyone!

The first of our planned content updates is here! The 90’s Pack, In it you’ll find a selection of weapons, attachments, and uniform options from real life, games, and movies from the 90’s. See a full list of new additions, changes to gameplay and missions, and bug fixes below.

You can now choose from ten additional weapons, two new sights, and a new type of grenade! Here's the ones we haven't shown off yet. We added a slight zoom if aim with a weapon that does not have a scope equipped, or if you are wearing NVGs.

Colt 727 - a 5.56mm carbine

Aimpoint 5000 - has a slight zoom to give it a slight advantage now that we've added zooming without scopes.

AK74M - a semi or fully automatic 5,45mm rifle

M1911 - a semi automatic .45 caliber pistol

M950 Calico - a semi or fully automatic 9mm submachine gun, includes 50 and 100 round drums

Hawk MM-1 - a semi automatic 40mm grenade launcher

M136 AT4 - a single use anti tank weapon

We've added a few new patterns for uniforms, helmets, and vests.

The ship and the first five missions have received layout, art, and pacing improvements. We'll be continuing to work on these and the other ten missions for future updates.

Thanks for taking a look and for all of the feedback! Below you'll see the full list of additions, improvements, and bug fixes.

- Dan

September 15, 2025 - V0.6.00 The 90’s Update

Colt SMG - a semi or full automatic 9mm sub machine gun.

Pancor Jackhammer - a semi or full automatic shotgun. Uses 10 round drums of buckshot or slugs.

C79 - a 3.4x scope that allows adjustments from 200-800m.

Aimpoint 5000 - a 1x red dot sight that includes weaver rail extension to allow it to attach to weapons with carry handles.

M68 - an impact variant of the M67. Has a 0.25-0.35 impact fuse and a 5-7 second post impact fuse in case it lands too early. Has a red stripe around the base of the fuse to distinguish it from the M67.

AI: Reduced AI vision at night to make it more difficult for them to spot players at night.

AI: AI can now spawn with flash light attachments. They’ll turn them on when in combat.

AI: Flashlights now affect AI vision. If you are illuminated by a flash light you will be easier to see.

AI: Time of day now affects AI accuracy. The darker it is the less accurate they are when shooting.

AI: Added an animation for when they get stunned by a flashbang.

AI: Added AI callouts for when the player is near bushes, trees, and smoke.

Gameplay: You can see who killed you in multiplayer by looking at the chat window.

Gameplay: Added crosshair zooming. Adds a slight zoom when you click the scope button without a scope active. It still slows your movement but you can see a little farther without a scope. This works on mounted weapons and with night vision.

Gameplay: Added [REDACTED]. The [REDACTED] menu can be accessed in the Pause Menu by entering an input sequence found in Poseidon’s Bunk.

Gameplay: Added ammo information to the magazine interact message

Gameplay: Recon drone lasers now scale based on distance to improve visibility at far distances.

Gameplay: Added the option to choose between white phosphor or green night vision. The option can be found in the settings menu.

Gameplay: Your player will now make a grunt and a screen effect will flash when hit.

Inventory: Backpack now fills out horizontally first instead of vertically when auto slotting items.

Inventory: Magazine slots on weapons now support multiple rows for individually loaded weapons such as shotguns and grenade launchers.

Inventory: Weapon icons are now centered in the weapon slots.

Inventory: Added items weights to the item info window.

Levels: Improved Missions 1-5. Added additional enemies, clutter, trees, adjusted terrain, and buildings.

Levels: The ship’s visuals have been improved.

Levels: The armory has had a second floor added, weapons are now mounted on the wall, launchers can be found in the boxes along the wall.

Levels: Oh Crude: you now ride in on the raft.

Weapons: Reduced sway for M21, M24, MP5, MP5SD, and UMP

Weapons: Increased sway for M240, M249, PKM, and PSG1

Weapons: Reduced weapon equip/unequip times for SMGs

Weapons: Increased weapon equip/unequip times for Sniper Rifles and LMGs

Weapons: Increased reload speed of the M1014 and masterkey.

Weapons: Increased M203 round weight. Was using an incorrect value before.

Weapons: Updated the M67 with a new mesh and texture.

Weapons: AK style weapons now support flashlights and the PSO-1 scope.

Animations: Added new player animations for different movement directions.

Weapons: RPG now has a spotting rifle attached to enhance target acquisition.

Weapons: BACK BLAST AREA CLEAR! – RPG, Javelin, SMAW, and AT4 now have back blast that will kill.

Weapons: Minigun audio replaced and it now visually spins down.

Weapons: Magazines now say "Heavy" when mostly full.

UI: Compass now displays the degrees for more precision.

UI: Players can now disable the compass in settings.

UI: Players can now disable the crosshair in settings.

UI: Updated character customization menus