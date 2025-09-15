- Insert button in Settings menu now inserts at cursor position rather than end of string
- The Y and N keys can now be used to assign tags in the Content Editor
- Untagged content is now auto-selected after assigning a tag using the Question
- The Escape key now goes to the previous question in the Settings Quiz
- Content Editor now states amount of currently displayed content and percentage of total content
- Holding shift when pressing the Play button will now auto-start the game and skip the tutorial video
- Removed extensions from displayed content names
- Added third variable mention for RAND() method
- Fixed a bug where a certain question wasn't appearing in the full version quiz
- Fixed 3 crashes in the Settings Quiz
- Fixed typo in [CONTENT_THIS_ROUND] description
- Fixed typo in [CONTENT_REMAINING_THIS_ROUND] description
Update 1.2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3915031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update