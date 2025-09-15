- Insert button in Settings menu now inserts at cursor position rather than end of string

- The Y and N keys can now be used to assign tags in the Content Editor

- Untagged content is now auto-selected after assigning a tag using the Question

- The Escape key now goes to the previous question in the Settings Quiz

- Content Editor now states amount of currently displayed content and percentage of total content

- Holding shift when pressing the Play button will now auto-start the game and skip the tutorial video

- Removed extensions from displayed content names

- Added third variable mention for RAND() method

- Fixed a bug where a certain question wasn't appearing in the full version quiz

- Fixed 3 crashes in the Settings Quiz

- Fixed typo in [CONTENT_THIS_ROUND] description

- Fixed typo in [CONTENT_REMAINING_THIS_ROUND] description