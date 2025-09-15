 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19991204 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Insert button in Settings menu now inserts at cursor position rather than end of string
- The Y and N keys can now be used to assign tags in the Content Editor
- Untagged content is now auto-selected after assigning a tag using the Question
- The Escape key now goes to the previous question in the Settings Quiz
- Content Editor now states amount of currently displayed content and percentage of total content
- Holding shift when pressing the Play button will now auto-start the game and skip the tutorial video
- Removed extensions from displayed content names
- Added third variable mention for RAND() method
- Fixed a bug where a certain question wasn't appearing in the full version quiz
- Fixed 3 crashes in the Settings Quiz
- Fixed typo in [CONTENT_THIS_ROUND] description
- Fixed typo in [CONTENT_REMAINING_THIS_ROUND] description

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3915031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link