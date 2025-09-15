 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19991130 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- minibosses always drop big orb or letter
- fusion missiles amount is now display above ship and can wipe out niceley asteroids
- fixed local score board
- added missing armoury portal on lvl 9
- fixed case when armoury shop was missing if last letter appears just before shop

