Another small patch to bring you some more accurate translations, a noise when the zone levels up, and some small flashes on screen to help players know when they level up either the axe or the zone.
Thank you for your support! I love you!
Spanish Translation & Minor UI Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update