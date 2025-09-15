 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19991124 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another small patch to bring you some more accurate translations, a noise when the zone levels up, and some small flashes on screen to help players know when they level up either the axe or the zone.

Thank you for your support! I love you!

