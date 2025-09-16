What’s up, Maximum Football fans!

Season 4 of Maximum Football is now live, bringing a mix of new features, gameplay improvements, and expanded customization. This update introduces the Hard Hitting 80s Season Pass, smarter CPU playcalling with the first iteration of PlaySense, 10 new offensive playbooks, and the debut of option plays with run-pass options. You will also find new number customization tools and two additional stadiums to take the field in.



Here is a full breakdown of what’s included in Season 4.

Season 4: Hard Hitting 80s

When you think of football at its grittiest, where toughness and swagger collided, you think of the 1980s. Neck rolls. Giant shoulder pads. Full-cage facemasks. It was an era defined by smashmouth football and larger-than-life personalities.

Season 4: Hard Hitting 80s takes you back to that time—when devastating hits happened on the field and unforgettable dance videos happened off it.

This season brings a ton of period-inspired cosmetics across the 50-tier Season Pass, plus two brand-new stadiums:

Hillside Park – An iconic horseshoe design with an open grass field behind one endzone.

Citadel Park – A unique mixed-use venue, complete with a baseball diamond in one endzone.

Relive the era of smashmouth football today By playing Season 4: Hard Hitting 80s!

PlaySense

At its core, football is a game of adjustments, and now the CPU is learning to adapt just like you. Introducing PlaySense, Maximum Football’s new and improved playcalling system. With PlaySense, AI coaches make smarter, more situational decisions and react to the flow of the game instead of relying on static patterns.

This is just the first step for PlaySense. We will continue refining and expanding the system in future updates to make CPU playcalling even more dynamic over time.

New Playbooks

Speaking of playcalling, we heard your feedback. You wanted more variety, and this update delivers. Season 4 adds 10 new offensive playbooks, each packed with fresh formations and expanded play options.

You will see more weakside runs out of shotgun, new pulling schemes in the run game, and more advanced route combinations in trips formations. These additions give you greater flexibility to attack defenses in different ways and keep your playcalling unpredictable.

RPOs

Option plays are here. Season 4 introduces Run-Pass Options (RPOs) as the first step in bringing option football to Maximum Football. These plays give you a new way to attack defenses and keep them guessing. Read your keys, make quick decisions, and choose whether to hand it off, keep it yourself, or hit your receiver for a big gain.

This is just the beginning. Triple options, speed options, the wishbone, and more will arrive in future updates. Stay tuned.

Uniform Number “Zone” Customization

Customization just got deeper with the new number zone system. You can now assign different color options to numbers on helmets, jerseys, and pants, giving you even more control to design unique and iconic looks for your team.

Full Patch Notes

Gameplay improvements:

Introducing the new playcalling system “PlaySense”. This system’s goal is a smarter, more reactive and natural behavior for both AI coach plays as well as coach recommendations.

Added 10 new playbooks

We have tweaked a number of gameplay settings for an intended better core gameplay feel. This means some of the baseline values of sliders have changed, you will see different behavior as before. We highly recommend resetting sliders to default and playing around with the new settings.

You can now set up presets for sliders, for easier access to settings for different quarter lengths or a different gameplay feel.

Catching has been improved to fix frequent dropped or missed passes especially for short, down the middle passes.

False start penalty has been added.

AI defenders (especially secondary in zone defense) now make decisions based on their visual information, using a vision cone to assess situations.

A number of new catch, tackle and tackle miss animations have been added, with specific intentions of better carry of momentum during tackles for ball carriers.

Run-pass option plays have been added as the first round of option play additions. More to come in upcoming updates.

Changed AI behavior for fumbles to make the behavior more natural.

Fair catch calls are now disabled for on-side kicks.

Customization improvements:

Added new hairstyles

Eye colors can now be picked for players

Uniform numbers can now be customized based on “zones” - helmet, jersey and pants can have different color setup for them.

Bugfixes: