16 September 2025 Build 19991063 Edited 16 September 2025 – 02:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes an issue with unity particle effects causing crashes on some systems.
  • Lowered the cost of Magic Mist from 50 AP to 40 AP.
  • Fixed a particular save point on Chapter 8 not activating the "Save Menu" when pressing Interact.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1307962
macOS 64-bit Depot 1307963
Linux 64-bit Depot 1307964
