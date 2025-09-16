- Fixes an issue with unity particle effects causing crashes on some systems.
- Lowered the cost of Magic Mist from 50 AP to 40 AP.
- Fixed a particular save point on Chapter 8 not activating the "Save Menu" when pressing Interact.
Bugfix Update 1.1.20250915
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1307962
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1307963
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1307964
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update