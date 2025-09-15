I now solved the problem, that some fractals fade to black during editing or realtime-animation-preview.



And, as usual, there is much more, see the full changelog:

VERSION 0.121.1371 (15.09.2025):

- realtime-animation-preview and realtime-editing: the renderer automatically

analyzes the iteration-buffers and performs a re-initialization when

too many samples are turning to infinite/invalid numbers (this effect causes

the fractal to get darker with time and happens when the fractal reaches

an unstable (in-between) state during editing or animation) (SWAN-59)

- flame-editor: clone also the variation-priority when duplicating a variation (SWAN-153)

- flame-editor: show also the time in realtime-animation-preview

- motion-curve-modulation: added an additional sum_fft() which accumulates a range

of fft-channels, because it is sometimes difficult to pick the right one if you

can only pick one

- motion-curve-editor: the frame-count for stretching key-frames is now initialized

with the flame's frame-count, to avoid confusion (SWAN-95)

- motion-curve-editor: stop all audio when closing the window

- main editor: random-motion-function: keep the frame-count of the flame if it larger

than (2 *number of key frames to generate) (SWAN-151)

- motion-curve-editor: take also the frame-count into account when calculating

the motion-curve-view-bounds (SWAN-151)

- motion-curve-editor: play from current frame position now also works when

playing with sound (and synchronizing frames to the audio)

- made the borders of sub-windows more consistent

- some optimizations of the animation-render-window, regarding rendering animations

with many frames

- main-editor: fixed a bug regarding editing key-frames with negative frame numbers

- application-settings: introduces boolean parameters which are represended by a

check button instead of a text field (to enter "0" or "1")

- new "ringer"-variation, created by Rick Sidwell

