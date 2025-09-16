 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19991020 Edited 16 September 2025 – 19:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Prevent the game from locking up when you open the hero sheet on the kingdoms map when you also happen to be mousing over the status bar for one of the heroes in your party

  • Fixed a reoccurring soft lock on the Victory Screen of modded runs

  • Fixed fast combat option issue, when turned on and exiting to main menu would result in game being incorrectly sped up

