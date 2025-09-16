The soldiers within the conflict have plundered a great deal from our enemies. of those a grand Scimitar, and flawless shield stand above all. The king has ordered them studied, so we may create our own, and we have succeeded. Please see the research notes below.
Content
New Mythic-Perks
Mythic Scimitar Perk: Reckless Swing
A critical strike increases Area Chance by 100% for 1 attack. 5s Cooldown
Mythic Kite Shield Perk: Deflect
A Successful Melee block returns 100% of the damage back to the attacker. (reduced by armor.)
We have added clan levels 14 and 15.
We have added Clan Bosses 17 and 18.
Balancing
Mythic Items count now as 2 rarities higher within the game data, than legendaries.
This results in higher damage/armor values
Weapon Research Changes
Blunt Weapons: We have added a Damage Increase of 20 on top of the 20 Minimum damage increase.
Slash Weapons: We have reduced Crit Damage from 10/20/30/40/50 to 4/8/12/16/20% (The crit Chance increase remains the same)
Bug Fixes
Perks with a Stack Limit above 1 will now stack correctly.
Anglo Saxon Skill Tree.
The Robin’s Flight Skill now also buffs throw range.
The Momentum Skill now also buffs throw damage.
We have added the missing Collect All Button to the inbox for PC versions.
Known Issues
The Power value of mythic items currently presents as lower than the actual value their damage and armor values supply.
