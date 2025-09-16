 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19990991
Update notes via Steam Community

The soldiers within the conflict have plundered a great deal from our enemies. of those a grand Scimitar, and flawless shield stand above all. The king has ordered them studied, so we may create our own, and we have succeeded. Please see the research notes below.

Content

  • New Mythic-Perks

    • Mythic Scimitar Perk: Reckless Swing

      • A critical strike increases Area Chance by 100% for 1 attack. 5s Cooldown

  • Mythic Kite Shield Perk: Deflect

    • A Successful Melee block returns 100% of the damage back to the attacker. (reduced by armor.)

  • We have added clan levels 14 and 15.

    • We have added Clan Bosses 17 and 18.

Balancing

  • Mythic Items count now as 2 rarities higher within the game data, than legendaries.

    • This results in higher damage/armor values

  • Weapon Research Changes

    • Blunt Weapons: We have added a Damage Increase of 20 on top of the 20 Minimum damage increase.

    • Slash Weapons: We have reduced Crit Damage from 10/20/30/40/50 to 4/8/12/16/20% (The crit Chance increase remains the same)

Bug Fixes

  • Perks with a Stack Limit above 1 will now stack correctly.

  • Anglo Saxon Skill Tree.

    • The Robin’s Flight Skill now also buffs throw range.

    • The Momentum Skill now also buffs throw damage.

  • We have added the missing Collect All Button to the inbox for PC versions.

Known Issues

  • The Power value of mythic items currently presents as lower than the actual value their damage and armor values supply.

Changed files in this update

