 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19990874 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added **Achivements** to the game!
  • Made some tweaks to make special behaviors occur more frequently for ghosts.
  • Added an Endless gamemode perk Let There Be Air to cleanse all Miasma in the map
  • Added Turkish localization, Updated Portuguese (Brazil)


Fixes

  • Fixed a visual bug with Eirene where you'd see a floating deck or card
  • Fixed Eirene bug where the card won't flip at all unless you switch in inventory back and forth
  • Fixed a bug where on flipping an Eirene card, it keeps flipping forever.
  • Fixed a bug with endless gamemode where on going back to lobby you dont get a summary screen
  • Fixed a bug with all ghosts not doing special behaviors consistently.
  • Fixed the challenge to exorcise ghost before the generator runs out counting on death
  • Fixed a bug where players sometimes don't spawn on exiting the car.
  • Fixed a bug where Eirene cards unlocked from progression skills sometimes dont ever roll
  • Fixed some crashes related to voice chat
  • Fixed a bug with the daily mission for reaching round 5 on Endless not counting if you exceed it or extract


Planned

  • Investigating chained together bugs where it shows to only one player
  • Investigating audio bugs such as stuttering or being cut off completely
  • Working on the 1.0 release. Here is a sneak peak of the map:


Changed files in this update

Depot 2115391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link