Changes
- Added **Achivements** to the game!
- Made some tweaks to make special behaviors occur more frequently for ghosts.
- Added an Endless gamemode perk Let There Be Air to cleanse all Miasma in the map
- Added Turkish localization, Updated Portuguese (Brazil)
Fixes
- Fixed a visual bug with Eirene where you'd see a floating deck or card
- Fixed Eirene bug where the card won't flip at all unless you switch in inventory back and forth
- Fixed a bug where on flipping an Eirene card, it keeps flipping forever.
- Fixed a bug with endless gamemode where on going back to lobby you dont get a summary screen
- Fixed a bug with all ghosts not doing special behaviors consistently.
- Fixed the challenge to exorcise ghost before the generator runs out counting on death
- Fixed a bug where players sometimes don't spawn on exiting the car.
- Fixed a bug where Eirene cards unlocked from progression skills sometimes dont ever roll
- Fixed some crashes related to voice chat
- Fixed a bug with the daily mission for reaching round 5 on Endless not counting if you exceed it or extract
Planned
- Investigating chained together bugs where it shows to only one player
- Investigating audio bugs such as stuttering or being cut off completely
- Working on the 1.0 release. Here is a sneak peak of the map:
Changed files in this update