15 September 2025 Build 19990831 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. AI updates

2. Rules/bug fixes

3. Added ability to click "Move" button again to switch ships. Same with Explore/Build. This is in addition to clicking on screen, or using N or Spacebar, or tapping ships manually.

4. Lowered iOS version support to 17.6. (iPhone/iPad versions only)

Changed files in this update

