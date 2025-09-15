 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19990820 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Content:
• Added a new playable faction [Neutral].
• Added new units for every playable factions.
• Added marks for units, artifacts and spells that are True End prerequisites (needs to be turned on in options).

Balance:
• Legion specialty changed to [Expel] (Demobilizing units in gatherings costs 20 less gold).

