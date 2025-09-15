New Content:
• Added a new playable faction [Neutral].
• Added new units for every playable factions.
• Added marks for units, artifacts and spells that are True End prerequisites (needs to be turned on in options).
Balance:
• Legion specialty changed to [Expel] (Demobilizing units in gatherings costs 20 less gold).
0.7.2 Patch Notes
