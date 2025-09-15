Hey friends, long time no see! We're here with another update for this lovely game, the details of which you can see below directly from Dr. Sorenson! Thanks for being awesome, and please continue to enjoy the game!



Version Number: 2.0.17

Date: September 15, 2025



Introduction:

Some new features and some bug fixes.



Additions/Improvements/Changes:

1. When a planet is destroyed (annihilated) by obliterator pods or a super nova, it is retained in the planet databases, although it is designated as having been destroyed.

2. There is a new shortcut to view the landing parties database and a couple resultant changes in the shortcuts. Here are the new designations:



[Alt][K]: shortcut to landing parties database (was previously the message box retention switch for the star maps)

[Ctrl][M]: message box retention in star maps switch (was previously [Alt][K])

[*] [Ctrl][P]: performance mode toggle switch (was previously [Ctrl][M])



3. A dynamic indicator has been added to the Tactical Display that shows when a ship has jumped into hyperspace. Note that this occurs at its new jump position, which is not exactly the same as the previous plotted position in the Tactical Display. This was added per a suggestion of a player.

4. Several new topics have been added to the Ship Information System (SIS), i.e., the ship's onboard Wiki.



Fixes:

1. Fixed formatting error in TARGET DISPLAY when orbit status changed.

2. When Help requested from KHQ, got response "No help available" when help was actually ordered - fixed.

3. When a lower rank presses [I] in Fleet Command, you get a "FUNCTION NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS RANK" message that results in an endless loop - fixed.

4. On the Landing Parties database, selecting detailed status of a LP on the second page shows the detailed status of the corresponding LP on the first page - fixed

