Version Number: 2.0.17
Date: September 15, 2025
Introduction:
Some new features and some bug fixes.
Additions/Improvements/Changes:
1. When a planet is destroyed (annihilated) by obliterator pods or a super nova, it is retained in the planet databases, although it is designated as having been destroyed.
2. There is a new shortcut to view the landing parties database and a couple resultant changes in the shortcuts. Here are the new designations:
3. A dynamic indicator has been added to the Tactical Display that shows when a ship has jumped into hyperspace. Note that this occurs at its new jump position, which is not exactly the same as the previous plotted position in the Tactical Display. This was added per a suggestion of a player.
4. Several new topics have been added to the Ship Information System (SIS), i.e., the ship's onboard Wiki.
Fixes:
1. Fixed formatting error in TARGET DISPLAY when orbit status changed.
2. When Help requested from KHQ, got response "No help available" when help was actually ordered - fixed.
3. When a lower rank presses [I] in Fleet Command, you get a "FUNCTION NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS RANK" message that results in an endless loop - fixed.
4. On the Landing Parties database, selecting detailed status of a LP on the second page shows the detailed status of the corresponding LP on the first page - fixed
Changed files in this update