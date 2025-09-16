 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19990719 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Quick update ;)

  • If a unit is in a panic and on the run, its attack is drastically reduced and the enemy has a better chance of killing the unit's soldiers.
  • Holding left CTRL and right-clicking on a unit's icon in the Army window will automatically disband it.
  • The probability of the ruler's wife death is greatly reduced on large maps.
  • Fixed a bug where recruited units were showing in reverse order and were also getting deleted incorrectly.
  • Added basic province traits in Defender of the Kingdom map.
  • Fixed Sherwood province appearing 2x in Defender of the Kingdom map.
  • Ministers in the council have their loyalty increased much faster. Appointments can be used to increase loyalty faster.

