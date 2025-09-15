



Hello, Students! 🎓



Campus Life has officially launched today, and we’re thrilled to welcome you to your dream university! Thanks to your amazing feedback during the pre-release phase, our team has been hard at work to ensure your academic adventure starts as smoothly as possible. We’ve rolled out our Day One Patch to address some early issues and enhance your experience on campus.





Here’s the full list of fixes and improvements:

- Improved readability of Korean Font

- Fixed issue with getting stuck after playing Chess

- Fixed issue with blocked cafeteria activity

- Added “gamepad analog stick sensitivity” and “invert axis” options to settings

- Improved fountain model and render distance





We’re committed to making Campus Life the ultimate university experience, and this is just the beginning! We read all your feedback and are incredibly grateful for your insights, as they help us shape the game. We also thank you for all your reviews -they inspire us to keep improving the game!. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please join our Discord community to report bugs, share your epic campus moments, or connect with fellow students. Your feedback helps us make the game even better!



If you would like to share your ideas for improving the game, we also invite you to the thread on Steam , where we continuously check your comments





Thank you for joining the exciting world of Campus Life! We can’t wait to see how you make your final university year unforgettable!



Cheers,

[p]~ Frozen Way and Game Formatic Team