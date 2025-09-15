 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19990633 Edited 15 September 2025 – 21:14:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A patch with some good reach today:
Address issues where a quest offered by a max reputation culture used a placeholder reward amount instead of the real amount.
Massively rebalanced quest rewards, boosting the base value of a quest reward significantly.
Reputation will now do a better job of scaling your reward balance (better reputation means more cash, worse reputation means more reputation earned.)

Quests were always meant to be a peripharal source of income but feedback has been generally negative on the quest rewards so I hope this rebalance puts them back in the spot they were meant to be in. If it's too much of a rebalance let me know in the forums!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3667852
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3667853
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3667854
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link