A patch with some good reach today:
Address issues where a quest offered by a max reputation culture used a placeholder reward amount instead of the real amount.
Massively rebalanced quest rewards, boosting the base value of a quest reward significantly.
Reputation will now do a better job of scaling your reward balance (better reputation means more cash, worse reputation means more reputation earned.)
Quests were always meant to be a peripharal source of income but feedback has been generally negative on the quest rewards so I hope this rebalance puts them back in the spot they were meant to be in. If it's too much of a rebalance let me know in the forums!
Quest Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
