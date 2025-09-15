A patch with some good reach today:

Address issues where a quest offered by a max reputation culture used a placeholder reward amount instead of the real amount.

Massively rebalanced quest rewards, boosting the base value of a quest reward significantly.

Reputation will now do a better job of scaling your reward balance (better reputation means more cash, worse reputation means more reputation earned.)



Quests were always meant to be a peripharal source of income but feedback has been generally negative on the quest rewards so I hope this rebalance puts them back in the spot they were meant to be in. If it's too much of a rebalance let me know in the forums!