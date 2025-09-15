 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19990566 Edited 15 September 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of changes:

- Added new hard mode for all 4 maps

- Added 4 new achievements

- Fixes for Landscapes

- Fixes for Foliage

Changed files in this update

