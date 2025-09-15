List of changes:
- Added new hard mode for all 4 maps
- Added 4 new achievements
- Fixes for Landscapes
- Fixes for Foliage
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
List of changes:
- Added new hard mode for all 4 maps
- Added 4 new achievements
- Fixes for Landscapes
- Fixes for Foliage
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update