From mind-blowing effects now made possible by the stencil buffer to accessibilty descriptions of your GUI elements that opens up the possibility for some with disabilities to play your game — we are proud to present to you Godot 4.5.

With this new release, we made meticulous efforts in order to amplify what is possible to do with our engine, guided by our goal of making gaming and game development for everyone.

We invite you to take a look over at the 4.5 release page for an overview of the main changes in Godot 4.5:

Godot 4.5 Release Notes

As usual, if you prefer to stay on a previous Godot version for now, you can do so by selecting the relevant beta branch on Steam, e.g. [i]stable-4.4[/i] to stay on Godot 4.4.