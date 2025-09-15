 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19990499 Edited 15 September 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

From mind-blowing effects now made possible by the stencil buffer to accessibilty descriptions of your GUI elements that opens up the possibility for some with disabilities to play your game — we are proud to present to you Godot 4.5.

With this new release, we made meticulous efforts in order to amplify what is possible to do with our engine, guided by our goal of making gaming and game development for everyone.

We invite you to take a look over at the 4.5 release page for an overview of the main changes in Godot 4.5:

Godot 4.5 Release Notes

As usual, if you prefer to stay on a previous Godot version for now, you can do so by selecting the relevant beta branch on Steam, e.g. [i]stable-4.4[/i] to stay on Godot 4.4.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit godot_editor_win32 Depot 404791
macOS 64-bit godot_editor_osx Depot 404792
Linux 64-bit godot_editor_linux64 Depot 404793
godot_export_templates Depot 404794
Linux 32-bit godot_editor_linux32 Depot 404796
Windows 64-bit godot_editor_win64 Depot 404797
