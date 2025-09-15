v 0.2

Added Pard!

Added Pard's sound effects and battle VFX

Added Pard's unique Perk "Harrying Hunter" at 25%

Added the Crypt dungeon, including several new cutscenes, 6 new enemies, 10 new maps.

Changes to muster, which makes it based on the highest HP in the party, and affect the whole party. This allows you to heal another party member immediately if you have stacks.

Fixed the "off balance" mechanic (Striking an enemy's weakness now strongly encourages them to change stance)

Rebalanced several enemies' damage and HP values to make them more threatening and less tanky

Changed the behavior of the combat camera slightly

Added boss battle mechanics, including new death animations, music routines, and pulsing light effects

UI change to show fleck names when acquiring them

Added progress Checkpoints to Episodes 3 and 4



Known issues :

A problem with the "Spectral" fleck which sometimes causes ghosts (and players using it) to deal zero damage and zero healing. Avoid for now.

Minimaps for chapter 4 not yet finished

Combat camera still needs some work, Occasionally some odd camera movement while Mustering, during immobile enemy attacks