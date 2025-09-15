 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19990324
Update notes via Steam Community
v 0.2
Added Pard!
Added Pard's sound effects and battle VFX
Added Pard's unique Perk "Harrying Hunter" at 25%
Added the Crypt dungeon, including several new cutscenes, 6 new enemies, 10 new maps.
Changes to muster, which makes it based on the highest HP in the party, and affect the whole party. This allows you to heal another party member immediately if you have stacks.
Fixed the "off balance" mechanic (Striking an enemy's weakness now strongly encourages them to change stance)
Rebalanced several enemies' damage and HP values to make them more threatening and less tanky
Changed the behavior of the combat camera slightly
Added boss battle mechanics, including new death animations, music routines, and pulsing light effects
UI change to show fleck names when acquiring them
Added progress Checkpoints to Episodes 3 and 4

Known issues :
A problem with the "Spectral" fleck which sometimes causes ghosts (and players using it) to deal zero damage and zero healing. Avoid for now.
Minimaps for chapter 4 not yet finished
Combat camera still needs some work, Occasionally some odd camera movement while Mustering, during immobile enemy attacks

Changed files in this update

