15 September 2025 Build 19990243 Edited 15 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey gang!

Some good fixes in the build. Also some gussying up of the phone and various interfaces within!

Gold Watch BUILD is LIVE

- Tinkerer's Stall now properly craftable at the drafting table

- Steamer now sold a bit more commonly by Karen, and sometimes even by Otto

- New lot maps/thumbnails added

- Scroll bars in the phone UI now have a nicer style.

- Buttons' hover, active, and disabled states now have a nicer and more consistent style.

- The Pick Next Yard UI is now scrollable when you have a lot of yards unlocked.

- The signature button now looks and animates more like a signature is being hand-written.

Thanks a bunch for all the support!

