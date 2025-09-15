Hey gang!

Some good fixes in the build. Also some gussying up of the phone and various interfaces within!

Gold Watch BUILD is LIVE

- Tinkerer's Stall now properly craftable at the drafting table

- Steamer now sold a bit more commonly by Karen, and sometimes even by Otto

- New lot maps/thumbnails added

- Scroll bars in the phone UI now have a nicer style.

- Buttons' hover, active, and disabled states now have a nicer and more consistent style.

- The Pick Next Yard UI is now scrollable when you have a lot of yards unlocked.

- The signature button now looks and animates more like a signature is being hand-written.

Thanks a bunch for all the support!