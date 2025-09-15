Hey gang!
Some good fixes in the build. Also some gussying up of the phone and various interfaces within!
Gold Watch BUILD is LIVE
- Tinkerer's Stall now properly craftable at the drafting table
- Steamer now sold a bit more commonly by Karen, and sometimes even by Otto
- New lot maps/thumbnails added
- Scroll bars in the phone UI now have a nicer style.
- Buttons' hover, active, and disabled states now have a nicer and more consistent style.
- The Pick Next Yard UI is now scrollable when you have a lot of yards unlocked.
- The Pick Next Yard UI is now scrollable when you have a lot of yards unlocked.
- The signature button now looks and animates more like a signature is being hand-written.
Thanks a bunch for all the support!
