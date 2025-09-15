Hello lovely playtesters!



I've gone ahead and added my other game Project Re:VOLVE as a launch option for Silent Utopia's playtest. As we reach the end of Silent Utopia's development all together, I want to include something else for you all to play as well.



This will be temporary, as I need more money to get a new Steam AppID for the game, but for now it will be playable in Silent Utopias launch options.



KEEP IN NOTE:

This game only works with a full KB + mouse! Debug is enabled as well...

It is playable to play on the SteamDeck or with controller by setting the appropriate bindings in Steams controller settings.

This other game isn't planned to release for another 2 - 3 years, despite its development time being double of what Silent Utopias was...



Anywho, keep out for grammar errors and report them to me in this game! I'm trying to squash all these misspellings of things and bugs and glitches as fast as I can while simultaneously working on Silent Utopia.



Also, important debug keys to keep note of:



INS + DEL = Move up and down a room, will softlock during cutscenes where flags must be enabled.

R = Restart a bugged room, it restarts the entire room even during cutscenes. Only exception is text input.

F1 = No clip

F3 = Instant death in some rooms, please avoid at all costs.

1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,0,-,+ = Various room specific debugs, also avoid at all costs.





Thank you for playing, I hope you enjoy this other work of mine!



