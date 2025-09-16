 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19990007 Edited 16 September 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a lot of fixes based on feedback, the biggest one is that I fixed some bugs related to using sprouts on items that also had crafting modifiers. Also final boss depth is now 27 instead of 30.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859291
