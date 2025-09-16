Patch 0.2.5, fixes based on testing feedback.
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a lot of fixes based on feedback, the biggest one is that I fixed some bugs related to using sprouts on items that also had crafting modifiers. Also final boss depth is now 27 instead of 30.
