Good morning Wardens! We have a bigger update ready with further fixes and balancing adjustments.

In particular, we've listened to feedback regarding the checkpoints, and they will now always save your progress even if they have already been crossed. This should reduce the amount of backtracking needed in nonlinear missions after a death.

Thank you again for your feedback and reports!

General:

- Touching a checkpoint that has already been crossed will now save progress, albeit without summoning IRyS to heal.

- Checkpoints no longer immediately play their sound effect after Kronii rewinds to them.

- Smoothed the camera repositioning on the damaged version of Kronii's intro animation.

- Hope Sparks now emit green cross particles to help indicate that they provide health.

- Additional fixes and corrections for Japanese text.

Kronii:

- Wall bouncing with Drill Dash can now be buffered.

Eternity Sanctum:

- Disabled wandering NPCs for the final cutscene that takes place in the portal room.

The World Tree:

- In the Summer timeline, placed a note near the entrance to the secret room with the CD to make it easier to find.

Magic Resort:

- Further increased the chances of Pike spawning while fishing.

- Players should now have slightly more time to react to a bite.

Tidal Camp:

- Chloe's codex will now be awarded at the end of her boss battle.

Castle Road:

- Made it so if the player finds a certain secret in this level, they no longer risk missing one of the checkpoints.

- Made it so the rate at which the final bridge platform decelerates is reduced, making it easier to get it to a higher speed for players who struggle to get many hits at once.

Town Square:

- Fixed the Roboco sidequest not setting the correct story flag, making Roboco disappear from the hub permanently after leaving.

Magitech Forge:

- Slightly adjusted terrain so that the Dark Impact in this level cannot get itself wedged into a tight space, causing it to attack rapidly.

Ducky God Arcade:

- Adjusted the terrain at the exit of the third space zone so that it's easier to board the moving platform without re-entering the space zone.

Solitude:

- Terrain has been adjusted to make platforming less finicky.

- The soul flames in the end section will move slightly slower, and terrain has been adjusted such that jumps should be slightly less precise.

- Slightly adjusted one specific obstacle in the end section to make it a bit less difficult to get around if the player moves too slowly.

Entropy:

- Because checkpoints can now be used more than once, it is now possible to save progress after clearing one room in the area with two doors.

- Added Time Crystal health pickups to the final hourglass room.

- The Clock Roaches near the checkpoint in the final hourglass room will no longer respawn.

- Adjusted a tentacle in the final platforming section so that it is shorter and retracts much faster.

The Way Home:

- Updated the appearance of the boss' lower weakpoints to make them much easier to distinguish.

Tower of Darkness:

- In the final level, a button prompt has been added to the start of the level to quickly remind the player of a specific mechanic.

- For the clock puzzle at the end of the light section, the inner portal is now positioned higher so that player can walk underneath it without triggering it.

- When unfreezing an hourglass mid rotation, repositioning of Kronii should now be delayed until her new position is recalculated. This may or may not fix an issue where she teleports to the center of the hourglass when unfreezing time on 240fps.

Steel on Steel:

- In the first grind rail section, the ceiling near the start has been removed to make it easier to reach the launch pads above. The wall with the springs has also been removed so that Kronii doesn't get caught on it during the transition to the next phase.

- Suspend Game should now work properly for this mission.