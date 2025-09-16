Content

has been reworked. It can now be consumed to revive all dead or downed players for 50 health. It also retains an auto-revive function upon your own death. An option to revive downed or dead players is now available in the shop in both the dungeon and the Arena.



Prayer Altars will now revive any dead or downed players in the party.



Balancing

Daily Challenges have been made easier based on your feedback. Specific kill counts have been reduced:

Kill enemies: 50 -> 30

Kill enemies using backstab: 20 -> 10

Kill enemies whilst they're stunned: 20 -> 10

Kill enemies whilst they're bleeding: 20 -> 10

Kill enemies whilst they're poisoned: 20 -> 10





The levelling system has been reworked to remove level restrictions and reduce health gain per level.



The full health regeneration upon levelling up has been nerfed, as it was too generous in multiplayer.



Weapon upgrading in shops has been limited.



Improvements & Quality of Life

Daily and weekly challenges now progress while playing in the Arena.



The number of turns taken in the Arena will now be included in the Discord leaderboard updates.



The Spear has its VFX back, and SFX have been added for the throw and impact of the Hurl Weapon skill.



Bug Fixes

where toggling the 'Hide Helmet' option could wipe the player's inventory. Resolved an issue where the End Game screen failed to populate stats, often only showing 'GOLD COLLECTED'.



Corrected a logic issue in the leaderboard where having 'More turns' was incorrectly ranked higher than 'Less turns'.



Fixed a session-breaking bug where using Temporal Displacement Armour with a Potion of Hot Footed could cause a player to teleport indefinitely.



Chests and 'TRY YOUR LUCK' stashes should no longer appear empty.



Fixed an issue where random dungeons were incorrectly using the same rooms as the daily dungeon.



Addressed a bug where bow kills were not counting as kills from range.



The camera follower should no longer break if you move it far away from the player and press SPACE.



Corrected an issue where avatar portraits would fail to load and appear grey.



Fixed multiple issues with the Arena map screen, including a non-functional button and missing graphics.



Resolved a bug where illusions created by the Scroll of Fragmentation were not attacking enemies.



We've just pushed a big update for Beneath The Six! This patch focuses on significant balancing changes for daily challenges and player levelling, introduces new ways to revive your party, and crushes a huge number of bugs based on your reports.Thank you for all your feedback, it has been invaluable to us. We read and log everything, so if you have reported something which isn't mentioned in the above notes, keep a look out for future updates as it may well be there!