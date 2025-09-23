Hello everyone! Thank you all so much for your patience and understanding.

I'd like to introduce a major update that I'll call the Engineer Update for fun!

This introduces a MAJOR QoL improvement to Harbinger, a custom built Settings application

that allows you to edit the settings previously explained in the manual for Harbinger - Legacy Edition.

This will edit all of the Setup.Ini's so your don't have to dig into the game and edit them all one by one to change a setting.

Let's take a deeper look into what each Tab introduces!

When you first launch the Settings app, "Harbinger INI Editor"

The application will do its best to look for your game installation.

If it can't find it, it will ask you to locate it for it. Afterwards, you'll be taken to the first tab.

Tab 1 - Game Files

In this tab, you'll see the INI Locator report, it will tell you all of the Setup.Ini's it located in your HARBINGER - Legacy Edition Installation.

(Please note, the settings do not necessarily apply for Multiplayer, so those are ignored.)

There's also an odd chance that if you installed the game previously, but reinstalled it to another drive, the app could detect loose files, and therefore display all of the INI's as missing. If you know where you installed it, you can always use the "CHANGE GAME DIRECTORY" button to manually search for the game installation.

The next option is Produce Log Files, this saves automatically, and tells Harbinger to produce log files. This helps significantly if you're contacting me for support!

Let's look at the next tab...

Tab 2 - Visuals

While I won't run through every individual option here, the visuals tab shows you the available Visual/Optimization options for HARBINGER - Legacy Edition. Most notably "Force Aspect Ratio" For some reason, some people on widescreen or curved monitors can experience crashes if they have this enabled, so turning it off helps drastically.

Note that if you're confused about what a certain option does, or what the default for it was, you can hover your mouse over the option to receive a tooltip.

Let's take a look at the next tab!





Tab 3 - Controls

In this tab, you can see the honestly needlessly in-depth control mapping the engine uses. You can change your mouse sensitivity, invert it, and change your desired controls with the keystate map here to help.

There's also a fun option to disable the ability to lean around cover if you're feeling a little adventurous!

Tab 4 - Gamepad

In this tab, you can enable or disable the use of a Gamepad in Harbinger - Legacy Edition.

You can also change the sensitivity of the right stick.

Due to the archaic nature of gamepad support, I generally recommend using Steam Input instead.

That's it for this update! Thank you guys so much once again! and I'll continue to look closely at any reports or requests for Harbinger!

Side note, I'd like to say that I lost access to my support email for about a week, and I apologize to everyone who contacted me there and didn't get a response. I'll be taking some extra time here to respond to everyone. This most definitely won't be happening again.