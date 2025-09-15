Text Display Errors: Corrected over 200+ spacing issues where words were running together



Spelling Corrections



Grammar Fixes



Hey everyone,We've been listening to your feedback and have rolled out a comprehensive update addressing numerous technical issues that were impacting your experience. This patch focuses on fixing text display problems and improving overall game polish.Fixed Issues:Performance ImprovementsRemoved problematic animations that were causing glitches (buggy eye movements, hand animation issues)This should result in smoother gameplay and fewer visual disruptionsWe appreciate your patience and detailed bug reports. Special thanks to those who provided comprehensive feedback - it really helps us improve the game for everyone.The team is continuing to work on additional content for the next major update.Happy gaming!