15 September 2025 Build 19989595 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

We've been listening to your feedback and have rolled out a comprehensive update addressing numerous technical issues that were impacting your experience. This patch focuses on fixing text display problems and improving overall game polish.

Fixed Issues:

  • Text Display Errors: Corrected over 200+ spacing issues where words were running together
  • Spelling Corrections
  • Grammar Fixes

Performance Improvements

Removed problematic animations that were causing glitches (buggy eye movements, hand animation issues)
This should result in smoother gameplay and fewer visual disruptions

We appreciate your patience and detailed bug reports. Special thanks to those who provided comprehensive feedback - it really helps us improve the game for everyone.

The team is continuing to work on additional content for the next major update.

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

