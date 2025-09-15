Changes
- Adjustments made to the server browser
- More networking optimizations made
Website - https://www.fivetwogames.com/#/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/fivetwostudios/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063759990368
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@fivetwogames
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ejdzHYB
Beta 1.8 C | More Adjustments and Optimizations to the Networking Logic
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Infinite Tournament Paintball Content Depot 1341161
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Infinite Tournament Paintball Content Depot 1341162
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1341163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update