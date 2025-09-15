Hey there everyone, this update brings Achievements to the game.
I was working on my next game and wanted to add to this one too so yeah I hope you enjoy!
Please follow my Developer Page, and you will be notified when I release the page for my next game.
Thankyou, have a good day!
V1.6.0 - Achievements added!
