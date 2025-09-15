 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19989576 Edited 15 September 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there everyone, this update brings Achievements to the game.

I was working on my next game and wanted to add to this one too so yeah I hope you enjoy!

Please follow my Developer Page, and you will be notified when I release the page for my next game.

Thankyou, have a good day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3541481
