Dear Players,

We are continuing to improve your experience with Lost Soul Aside on PS5 & PC, with latest updates now available.

PS5 & PC - Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Nightmare Difficulty Chapter 4: Entropis Dimension where certain mechanics might not trigger correctly during a specific boss battle.

Fixed an issue where loading a save in specific locations of Chapter 1: Chronocore Dimension could cause Kaser to fall out of the map.

Fixed an issue in Chapter 4: Redstone Mines where Kaser’s position could shift significantly after a cutscene.

Fixed an issue in Chapter 2: Skycrest Badlands where Gethya's hair and glasses might not display properly in certain scenes.

PS5 & PC - Gameplay Optimizations

Adjusted the damage values of Poleblade, optimized combat experiences.

Optimized the trigger frequency of Arena's free talk dialogue to enhance gameplay experience.

Adjusted Drogo's damage stats for better game balance.

Adjusted the time window for Greatsword’s Burst Pursuit, improving combat experience.

PC-Specific Fix

Fixed a performance issue occurring on specific CPUs.

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback!

Lost Soul Aside Development Team