Hello everyone! We have some fresh new content and fixes for you. Thank you to all the

Bug reports these past few days, it is greatly appreciated:)





Added a new event that can result in your death. This creature comes from the water and can reach you even if you are fishing from the bridge on the jungle. It is advised to get out of its way if you see it lurking.

Added a new Catchable Monster ( Also may see sightings of it in the wild )





Updated the demo build for GONE Fishing

Added Version 1 of fish rotting ( Only for the Hardest Difficulty for now! ) By default, a fish will undergo a rot “tick” every 5 minutes. There are a few variables at play that determine what happens each tick. If a fish has been gambled, it will not rot since it has been touched by the lake entity. If a fish is in the altar, it will also not rot. If a fish has been cooked, it will reduce the point loss from rot by half. For example, the default rot penalty takes the current fish value and multiplies it by .95. So, a fish with a value of 10 will be worth 9.5 after a rot tick. However, if the fish is cooked the point value after the rot tick will be 9.75. A fish that is in your inventory will not suffer from rot. If a fish has suffered from rot, there is no method to return the fish to its original value.



Version 2 of fish rotting will be released soon. It will include better visuals and a method to “preserve” your fish.

Fixed various edge cases for the save system that would cause upgrades to reset. Issues like a player joining your game and resetting your upgrades should be fixed now aswell.

Fixed issue where Jeremey Wade and Fishing difficulty would not properly apply and reset to Average Angler

Added logic to check if a player is at max ugprades in the shop but the pole acts like its level 1. If you now click to upgrade even when at max it will reapply the upgrade fixing this issue.

Fixed the collision issues with the cabin

Fixed the Issue where the updated cabin was only applied to the lake map

Fixed an edge case where the endgame screen wouldn't show, causing players to be locked in place and unable to exit the game.

Improved Visuals For Puffer Fish.

Increased Range for VOIP by ~40%

Increased the base value of the gold fish from 33 -> 45



Thank you!!!!



*Note: We have figured out that if the host grabs a beer before the client, then the client will not be able to drink beer for the rest of the game. We still don't know the fix 100%, but we are making progress!



