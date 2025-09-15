 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19989326 Edited 15 September 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.12.0

Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue where already achieved Encyclopedia rewards were not being delivered properly when loading a save

    • Any missing Encyclopedia rewards will be delivered via in-game mail on the day after you load your save file.

  • Fixed an issue where the quest <Best Drinking Snack> could not be completed

  • Fixed an issue where Arden Villager Quests were not migrating properly

  • Fixed an issue where giving certain items as gifts in Gifting caused problems

  • Improved an issue where controls would intermittently stop after completing the Cloud Valley Upstream and Downstream elevator repair quests

Changed files in this update

