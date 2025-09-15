v5.0.12.0
Patch Notes
Fixed an issue where already achieved Encyclopedia rewards were not being delivered properly when loading a save
Any missing Encyclopedia rewards will be delivered via in-game mail on the day after you load your save file.
Fixed an issue where the quest <Best Drinking Snack> could not be completed
Fixed an issue where Arden Villager Quests were not migrating properly
Fixed an issue where giving certain items as gifts in Gifting caused problems
Improved an issue where controls would intermittently stop after completing the Cloud Valley Upstream and Downstream elevator repair quests
Changed files in this update