 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19989307 Edited 15 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- German language fixes and edits -- the game should function properly now, when playing in German. Let us know if you find any other issues with this localization!
- Fixed one of the Cultists not appearing in the Collection -- previously, you needed to speak with every Cultist. Now the entry is added if you just agree to accept them into your house.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3180071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link