- German language fixes and edits -- the game should function properly now, when playing in German. Let us know if you find any other issues with this localization!
- Fixed one of the Cultists not appearing in the Collection -- previously, you needed to speak with every Cultist. Now the entry is added if you just agree to accept them into your house.
Hotfix #1
