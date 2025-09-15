* Fixed bug related with houses in dedicated server
* Hopefully fixed bug related with adventurer's guild quests in multiplayer
* High lvl meals now will require to use cooked food instead of raw meat
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.5.2 Hotfix
