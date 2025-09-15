 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19989281
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed bug related with houses in dedicated server
* Hopefully fixed bug related with adventurer's guild quests in multiplayer
* High lvl meals now will require to use cooked food instead of raw meat

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
