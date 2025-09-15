 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19989195
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new music to Collection menu
  • Added 7 new dungeon blocks
  • The game now pauses when the Steam overlay is opened or an active controller is disconnected
  • Fixed incorrect string being used for the crossbow reload speed stat

Depot 3247694
