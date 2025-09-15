Robots with Guns 1.2.1 - The Qulaity of Life Upadete
Update notes via Steam Community
We bring many great features with this update. We added support for keyboard so now You don't need controllers to play! We added 3 new items, rebalanced a few others, changed the font of the game to make it more comfortable to read, added volume sliders and option to change the saturation of the game! Have fun playing!
Changed files in this update