Update 0.19.3 patch notes

Updated Russian translation to 0.19 (credits: Kasatik)



Updated Simplified Chinese translation to 0.19 (credits: AHHCrazy)



Added Turkish translation (Work in progress) (credits: BoxxO)



Fixed an issue with Kyra's event flag for Adira not resetting properly if you told her to wait in the basement



Fixed a bug where you could trigger Ain & Emilia's event while Ain is in the basement



Fixed a missing variable during the threesome scene



Fixed a small logical error in d19b



