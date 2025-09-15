Unfortunately, the Spanish translation will have to wait a bit more due to unforeseen circumstances. We apologize for it and ask for a bit more patience.
Update 0.19.3 patch notesTranslations:
- Updated Russian translation to 0.19 (credits: Kasatik)
- Updated Simplified Chinese translation to 0.19 (credits: AHHCrazy)
- Added Turkish translation (Work in progress) (credits: BoxxO)
Minor changes / Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue with Kyra's event flag for Adira not resetting properly if you told her to wait in the basement
- Fixed a bug where you could trigger Ain & Emilia's event while Ain is in the basement
- Fixed a missing variable during the threesome scene
- Fixed a small logical error in d19b
Until next time,
Paz.
Changed files in this update