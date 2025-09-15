 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19989093 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone, we have just released a quick patch for 0.19 that mainly adds some missing translations and a couple of bugfixes (especially one that can block progress with Kyra in the basement).

Unfortunately, the Spanish translation will have to wait a bit more due to unforeseen circumstances. We apologize for it and ask for a bit more patience.

Update 0.19.3 patch notes

Translations:
  • Updated Russian translation to 0.19 (credits: Kasatik)
  • Updated Simplified Chinese translation to 0.19 (credits: AHHCrazy)
  • Added Turkish translation (Work in progress) (credits: BoxxO)


Minor changes / Bugfixes:
  • Fixed an issue with Kyra's event flag for Adira not resetting properly if you told her to wait in the basement
  • Fixed a bug where you could trigger Ain & Emilia's event while Ain is in the basement
  • Fixed a missing variable during the threesome scene
  • Fixed a small logical error in d19b


Until next time,
Paz.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link