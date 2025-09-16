AI
- Fixed AI to react to new wrong way signs immediately
- Fixed AI to prevent it from running off the end of track when removing a piece of track
- Fixed AI train getting lost in some cases after rerailing or waiting for another train
- Fixed AI train sign to not show "waiting for signal" incorrectly
- Adjusted AI braking to reduce overshooting switches
Markers
- Added height markers on minimap. Moving the mouse pointer over the marker shows its height
- Added a game menu option to remove all markers
- Added a new 3D-model for height markers. Old markers may become unremovable in saved games unless removed with the new "remove all markers" option
- Increased height marker removal distance to make removal easier
Minimap
- Added lakes, rivers and laid tracks on minimap
- Added direction of entry on minimap industry icons
- Added height markers on minimap
- Enlarged minimap height text size
- Reduced max teleport click distance from nearest track to reduce misclicks
Derailments
- Partially fixed long trains sometimes derailing unexpectedly
- Reduced reset timer from 5min to 1min
- Added derailment sign animation and sound when toggling between rerailing/resetting
- Fixed derailing/rerailing/resetting and hop on/off HUD menu options to show the option label correctly and "no train nearby" only when the option is highlighted
The next big patch will address some issues with the track layer and the track laying mechanism
