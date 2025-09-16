AI

Fixed AI to react to new wrong way signs immediately



Fixed AI to prevent it from running off the end of track when removing a piece of track



Fixed AI train getting lost in some cases after rerailing or waiting for another train



Fixed AI train sign to not show "waiting for signal" incorrectly



Adjusted AI braking to reduce overshooting switches



Markers

Added height markers on minimap. Moving the mouse pointer over the marker shows its height



Added a game menu option to remove all markers



Added a new 3D-model for height markers. Old markers may become unremovable in saved games unless removed with the new "remove all markers" option



Increased height marker removal distance to make removal easier



Minimap

Added lakes, rivers and laid tracks on minimap



Added direction of entry on minimap industry icons



Added height markers on minimap



Enlarged minimap height text size



Reduced max teleport click distance from nearest track to reduce misclicks



Derailments

Partially fixed long trains sometimes derailing unexpectedly



Reduced reset timer from 5min to 1min



Added derailment sign animation and sound when toggling between rerailing/resetting



Fixed derailing/rerailing/resetting and hop on/off HUD menu options to show the option label correctly and "no train nearby" only when the option is highlighted



Patch 8 is now live with improvements to AI, markers and minimap! The next big patch will address some issues with the track layer and the track laying mechanism