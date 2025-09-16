 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19989092 Edited 16 September 2025 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Patch 8 is now live with improvements to AI, markers and minimap! This patch also increases the torque of the medium and fast locomotives at low speeds to prevent them from stalling at 1% gradients.



AI

  • Fixed AI to react to new wrong way signs immediately
  • Fixed AI to prevent it from running off the end of track when removing a piece of track
  • Fixed AI train getting lost in some cases after rerailing or waiting for another train
  • Fixed AI train sign to not show "waiting for signal" incorrectly
  • Adjusted AI braking to reduce overshooting switches


Markers

  • Added height markers on minimap. Moving the mouse pointer over the marker shows its height
  • Added a game menu option to remove all markers
  • Added a new 3D-model for height markers. Old markers may become unremovable in saved games unless removed with the new "remove all markers" option
  • Increased height marker removal distance to make removal easier




Minimap

  • Added lakes, rivers and laid tracks on minimap
  • Added direction of entry on minimap industry icons
  • Added height markers on minimap
  • Enlarged minimap height text size
  • Reduced max teleport click distance from nearest track to reduce misclicks


Derailments

  • Partially fixed long trains sometimes derailing unexpectedly
  • Reduced reset timer from 5min to 1min
  • Added derailment sign animation and sound when toggling between rerailing/resetting
  • Fixed derailing/rerailing/resetting and hop on/off HUD menu options to show the option label correctly and "no train nearby" only when the option is highlighted


The next big patch will address some issues with the track layer and the track laying mechanism

