15 September 2025 Build 19989035 Edited 15 September 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New story mission.
  • New equipment is available on a new mission.
  • Added wooden crates to the game levels that can be broken for additional loot.
  • Balance: Screamers and Light Scouts speed slightly increased.
  • Balance: Gas Screamers now have Olympic Alloy shields.
  • Gas Screamers added to some levels.
  • English text and voiceover improved in the UI and in four missions. (thanks to Dyztanz)

