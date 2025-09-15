- New story mission.
- New equipment is available on a new mission.
- Added wooden crates to the game levels that can be broken for additional loot.
- Balance: Screamers and Light Scouts speed slightly increased.
- Balance: Gas Screamers now have Olympic Alloy shields.
- Gas Screamers added to some levels.
- English text and voiceover improved in the UI and in four missions. (thanks to Dyztanz)
0.9.9 update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update