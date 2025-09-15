Bonus Puzzle #9: Toy Cash Register
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the TOY CASH REGISTER!
"Get kids started early on understanding the transactional nature of modern life! This toy cash register includes a light-up display and drawers to enable buying, selling, and giving change. It's all about the Yukichis (Benjamins)!"
