15 September 2025 Build 19988977 Edited 15 September 2025 – 18:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Today's update adds a new weekly bonus puzzle, the TOY CASH REGISTER!

"Get kids started early on understanding the transactional nature of modern life! This toy cash register includes a light-up display and drawers to enable buying, selling, and giving change. It's all about the Yukichis (Benjamins)!"

