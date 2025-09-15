-A new map what you can reach from chapter 3
-Now you can change the music volume
-Now there is a companion cube in every level
-Bug fixes
-Visual improvements in some maps
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
-A new map what you can reach from chapter 3
-Now you can change the music volume
-Now there is a companion cube in every level
-Bug fixes
-Visual improvements in some maps
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update