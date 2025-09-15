 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19988966
Update notes via Steam Community

-A new map what you can reach from chapter 3

-Now you can change the music volume

-Now there is a companion cube in every level

-Bug fixes

-Visual improvements in some maps

