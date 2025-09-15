At long last, Steam Achievements are here!

We also dive into the beginning of Isle 3, but just enough to finally beat that pesky final monster introduced on Isle 2 last update...

Serving as a bridge between the last major update and the next, this update brings the major things above alongside several QOL features and loose ends that weren't quite tied up in 0.3.0.

We also have a brand new Community Art-piece, this time by "Lee"!

Full notes here:

NEW CONTENT:

- Added ACTS. These are small cutscenes that play before major story beats

- STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS! + Achievement images and better notifications when unlocked

- Isle 3's opening locale is ready to be explored

- 3 new Achievements

- Added a Watchtower upgrade and respective donation materials

- Added Wardrobe and Manifest upgrades and respective donation materials

- Added Shrist Armor set

- New Armor Skill: Incised - increases amount of drops from a successful quest

- New Armor Skill: Smouldering - sets you on fire in exchange for higher damage

- New stage in the dynamic menu

- New seeds stemming from the previously unused Drodden drop

- New Amalgam to help with the Shrist

- New level to the consumables pouch

- New Community Art from "lee"!

NEW QOL:

- Better Offline menu. Now shows items crafted and how many of the items you gathered were used while crafting

- Added a Growth Speed bonus to the Farm based on total Expertise

CHANGES:

- The first isle no longer visually has a campfire on the 'Expeditions' screen until the story has been progressed

- Shrist drops are finally named

- Lowered Sealslug requirement for "Expand into the Hardlands" Village upgrade

- Updated 'monster slime's description to make it more clear what its purpose is

- Illid now notifies players when they unlock the Antidote

- Can now see Equip Set names when hovering over the equip buttons

- Hunter boxes now visually indicate when they are fainted via desaturation and darkening

- The menu is now frozen to 16:9

- Renamed 'Upgrades' to 'Kits' and gave them their own Inventory tab

- Tab sizes automatically shrink once a certain amount are unlocked and tab size is set to 'default'. Can be reverted any time

- Increased the cost of erron weapons by a single 'erron bloom'

- Moved petrified bark to the 'Chopping' category for the Isle 2 excursion

- Notifications vary visually between types/content

- Small formatting tweaks

- Lowered 'Sparkett' fuel value

- Removed 'use time' from Amalgams description, as it's unimplemented currently

- Shrist's health lowered slightly

FIXES:

- Auto-Equip tools now works for the 'Molten Gorge' and other Expeditions with that one's mechanic

- typos upon typos

- Monster attack images should generally be loaded by the time combat begins

- Boats can no longer be auto-loaded while travelling

- 'One Man Army' achievement no longer unlocks if you bail from a quest

- Notifications no longer show Isle names before Isle 2 is unlocked

- Recipes requiring Fuel no longer appear/disappear on Isles and categories they're not supposed to

- The Dinghy on Isle 2 is no longer created with an improper amount of Hunter slots

- Excursions can no longer be cleared by dropping items, they must be brought back to camp. The previous behavior was unintended, and resulted in me losing a rare drop on my playthrough >:

- Craft 'Auto' tab updates when changing Isles

- Removed the unbuildable construction visual from the Village Construction page

- Achievement count updates correctly

- Making the ship in Isle 2 now sets the destination to Isle 1 again

- Equipment sets can no longer try to equip armor that doesn't exist